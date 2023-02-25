Lee allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless seventh inning in Friday's spring game against the Royals.

Lee is a side-arming righty, trying to hook on in a bullpen that has a couple of open spots. He spent time at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in 2022 and struck out 71 batters over 55.1 innings despite a fastball that lived in the upper-80s. "He reminds me a lot of a guy I had for years that had tremendous success - Sergio Romo," manager Bruce Bochy told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "He's probably got better stuff to be honest. He's intriguing with that delivery." Lee had a 5.46 ERA in Triple-A but was effective against the more advanced hitters following a harsh five-game introduction following his promotion from Frisco.