Shreve signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Shreve was released by the Rangers last Wednesday after posting a 2.70 ERA and 0.80 WHIP through 10 innings at Triple-A Round Rock, but he was unable to secure a deal that offered a clearer path to the majors. The 33-year-old southpaw will remain at Round Rock as he returns to the Rangers organization, and he may be selected to the active roster later in the season if he continues thriving in the minors.