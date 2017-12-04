Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Back with Rangers on minors deal
Gonzalez (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training, but Gonzalez isn't expected to be recovered in time to participate after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. The former first-round pick has struggled during his brief time in the majors, compiling a 5.06 FIP and 37:41 K:BB across 77.1 innings.
