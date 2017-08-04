Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Rehabbing after surgery
Gonzalez (elbow) is rehabbing in Arlington after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gonzalez will miss the entire 2017 season, and possibly all of 2018, after suffering a partial UCL tear in spring training and being forced to undergo the operation, but everything appears to have gone successfully. The right-hander will begin the long road to recovery, with the hopes of returning sometime closer to next year's homestretch.
