Gonzalez (elbow) is rehabbing in Arlington after undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gonzalez will miss the entire 2017 season, and possibly all of 2018, after suffering a partial UCL tear in spring training and being forced to undergo the operation, but everything appears to have gone successfully. The right-hander will begin the long road to recovery, with the hopes of returning sometime closer to next year's homestretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast