Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Reinstated from DL
Gonzalez (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Gonzalez -- who missed all of 2017 with a partially torn UCL -- is set to miss a good chunk (if not all) of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July. The 25-year-old initially opted to treat his partially torn UCL with non-surgical methods, but turned to surgery after he failed to improve.
