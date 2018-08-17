Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Resumes game action
Gonzalez (elbow) is scheduled to pitch two innings with the AZL Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The appearance will be Gonzalez's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. The 26-year-old should need a number of rehab appearances as he continues to rebuild his arm strength.
