Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Set for bullpen session
Gonzalez (elbow) will throw a 40-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gonzalez will be making his return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. The 24-year-old right-hander reached the majors in 2015, when he made 10 starts for the Rangers, but a career-long battle with command caught up to him in 2016. He spent most of that season at the Triple-A level before sustaining an elbow injury in spring training of 2017 that eventually required surgery. He's no longer on the 40-man roster and his future with the club hinges on he performs over the next half year.
