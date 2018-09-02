Gonzalez (elbow) is set to start for short-season Spokane on Sunday, Dave Nichols of the Spokesman-Review reports.

The right-hander, who's been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in July of 2017, will work in Spokane's playoff game during his latest rehab turn. Perhaps a useful effort here will allow Gonzalez to pitch in the majors this season, but the 25-year-old is likelier to fight for a roster spot in 2019 spring training as he remains under Texas' pre-arbitration control for one more season.