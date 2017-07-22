Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week after experiencing a setback in his recovery, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Reports from earlier in the season suggested that his injured UCL was healing thanks to a number of PRP injections, although apparently things changed in the last week. Gonzalez will now be sidelined for the rest of this season and quite possibly all of 2018 as well after going through with the major surgery.