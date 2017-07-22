Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Tabbed for Tommy John surgery
Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery next week after experiencing a setback in his recovery, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Reports from earlier in the season suggested that his injured UCL was healing thanks to a number of PRP injections, although apparently things changed in the last week. Gonzalez will now be sidelined for the rest of this season and quite possibly all of 2018 as well after going through with the major surgery.
More News
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: MRI shows healing in UCL•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: MRI set for Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Second MRI confirms partial UCL tear•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Seeking second opinion on UCL injury•
-
Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Suffers UCL injury, undergoes PRP injection•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...