Gonzalez (elbow) has progressed to throwing long toss from 75 feet, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez is entering the seventh week of his throwing program as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, which he required last July. The Rangers don't expect him to be back at full strength until September, so he may only be limited to a few rehab appearances with the organization's lower-level affiliates before the season draws to a close. How Gonzalez looks during his late-season outings will likely determine whether or not the Rangers tender him a contract for the 2018 season.