Gonzalez (elbow) allowed four hits and a walk over five scoreless innings for short-season Spokane in Friday's series-clinching win. The Indians advance to the Northwest League championship series against Eugene.

Gonzalez, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, has made two starts for Spokane, pitching 10 scoreless innings. Texas' No. 1 draft pick in 2013 has not allowed an earned run in five starts between Spokane and the Arizona Rookie League Rangers.