Rangers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Tosses live BP
Gonzalez (elbow) threw live batting practice Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gonzalez threw his third live batting practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. The exact timetable for his return is uncertain, but it's good to see he's throwing to live hitters without issue.
