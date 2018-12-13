Ellis was selected by the Rangers with the seventh pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Texas marks Ellis' fourth organization -- he was most recently shipped from Atlanta to St. Louis in a 2016 trade that sent Jaime Garcia to Atlanta. While most of his minor-league experience has been as a starting pitcher, Ellis' stuff has ticked up out of the bullpen, and he is capable of logging more than one inning at a time. The 26-year-old righty posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 79 innings at Triple-A. Look for him to be used as a long reliever and spot starter.