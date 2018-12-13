Rangers' Chris Ellis: Heads to Texas
Ellis was selected by the Rangers with the seventh pick in the Rule 5 draft.
Texas marks Ellis' fourth organization -- he was most recently shipped from Atlanta to St. Louis in a 2016 trade that sent Jaime Garcia to Atlanta. While most of his minor-league experience has been as a starting pitcher, Ellis' stuff has ticked up out of the bullpen, and he is capable of logging more than one inning at a time. The 26-year-old righty posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 79 innings at Triple-A. Look for him to be used as a long reliever and spot starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst