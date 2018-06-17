Rangers' Chris Jensen: Signs with Texas

Jensen was signed by the Rangers and placed at Triple-A Round Rock, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jensen, who was recently released by the Rockies, signed with the Rangers on Friday and pitched an inning of relief for Round Rock that night. The Rangers' staff has been hit by injuries, which has impacted its Triple-A affiliate, leaving the Express to scramble and find live arms, such as Jensen. The right-hander has been carved up by opponents in 2018, posting a 9.00 ERA and 2.29 WHIP over 35 innings.