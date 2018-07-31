Martin (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday.

Martin will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game in Arizona. He recently appeared in a rehab outing with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, and didn't experience any problems with the left groin, so consider him good to go moving forward. Through 28 appearances with the Rangers this year, he's logged a 4.32 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories