Rangers' Chris Martin: Activated from DL
Martin (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday.
Martin will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game in Arizona. He recently appeared in a rehab outing with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, and didn't experience any problems with the left groin, so consider him good to go moving forward. Through 28 appearances with the Rangers this year, he's logged a 4.32 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Responds well to bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Back on DL with groin injury•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Returns to major leagues•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Activated, pitches Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Archer's change of scenery
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...