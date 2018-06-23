Martin struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning of Friday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Martin had been activated earlier in the day after serving the minimum 10 days on the disabled list due to a knee issue. Prior to his stay on the DL, Martin had emerged as part of the setup crew and was used in that role Friday, when he entered the game in the seventh inning with Texas leading, 4-1. The right-hander was walked just three batters over 21.2 innings.