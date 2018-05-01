Rangers' Chris Martin: Avoids major injury
Martin left Monday's game against the Indians with forearm cramps, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Martin exited the game with the team trainer after surrendering the lead Monday, but it doesn't appear overly serious. He'll be listed as day-to-day and shouldn't be required to miss significant time.
