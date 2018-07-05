Rangers' Chris Martin: Back on DL with groin injury
Martin was put on the 10-day disabled list due a left groin strain prior to Thursday's game.
Martin was recalled from the minors before tossing an inning against the Astros on Wednesday. It appears as though he suffered this injury during that one-inning outing, which marks the second time he's landed on the DL in as many months. He previously spent 10 days on the shelf with a hamstring injury. He will be eligible to return July 15. In a corresponding move, Ricardo Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock.
