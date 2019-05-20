Rangers' Chris Martin: Blows save
Martin allowed a solo home run during the ninth inning in a blown save against the Cardinals on Sunday.
This was Martin's first save chance since temporarily moving into the closer role on May 10. Martin has allowed five home runs in 18.1 innings this season, and this long ball does not bode well for him remaining in the closer role. It's possible the Rangers move Jose Leclarc back into that role or count on Shawn Kelley (infection) for the ninth-inning duties once he returns from the injured list.
