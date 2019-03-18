Martin retired all four batters faced, including three in row by strikeout, in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Martin had given up eight runs over his previous two Cactus League outings, so seeing him pitch effectively is a welcome sign. "That was good," manager Chris Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "He has had a couple lack-of-results outings. He said he's felt great, but today it was good to get him out there and have some success. He was overpowering their guys. It was good for him to get out there and have those kind of results." The right-handed reliever is expected to get high-leverage work in 2019.