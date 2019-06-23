Martin allowed one hit and struck out one in an inning to pick up the save Saturday against White Sox.

Texas closer Shawn Kelley was seemingly unavailable after throwing 38 pitches over the previous two days, so Martin stepped in to pick up his third save. He's been on a nice run since permitting runs in three straight outings in late May. Since then, Martin has allowed just one run and struck out 13 over 10.2 innings spanning 11 appearances.