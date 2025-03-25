Martin struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Monday as the Rangers topped the Royals in exhibition play.

After Robert Garcia pitched the seventh inning, Martin handled the eighth and Luke Jackson closed things out in the ninth. After the game, manager Bruce Bochy said it was "pretty close" to how he plans to use his late-inning mix this season, although he added that the roles are not yet completely defined, Michael Bier of Foul Territory TV reports. Martin has been viewed as the top candidate to close for the Rangers, but Bochy might be considering him in more of a setup role. It's a situation that still lacks clarity as we close in on Opening Day.