Rangers' Chris Martin: Dealing with infection
Martin was unavailable for the first two games of the series against the Padres due to an upper respiratory infection, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin was not at the park Saturday and may be held out for the third game of the series.
