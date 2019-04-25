Rangers' Chris Martin: Dinged in loss
Martin (0-2) allowed one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Martin was the victim of a walk-off single by Chad Pinder and got tagged for his second loss of the season. The right-hander has been used during the late innings but has allowed three home runs in 8.1 innings and now carries a 5.40 ERA. He and Shawn Kelley (1.80 ERA) are the likely options should Rangers manager Chris Woodward decide to replace struggling closer Jose Leclerc.
