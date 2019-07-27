Martin is attracting attention on the trade market, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Martin, who has a 1.45 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over his last 19 appearances, notched his fourth save Friday. In what was the first save opportunity since Shawn Kelley (biceps) landed on the injured list, Jose Leclerc pitched the eighth inning before Martin handled the ninth. With Kelley sidelined, Martin appears to be first in line for saves, but that could last only until the trade deadline.

