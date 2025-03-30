Martin struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Martin got the call to close things out Saturday after Luke Jackson was used for the first two games of the series. Martin had no problem getting through the inning and earned the save after striking out Tristan Casas. Martin needed only 13 pitches (nine strikes), and given the Rangers used five relievers in Saturday's win, he could have his number called in Sunday's series finale.