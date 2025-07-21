Martin (undisclosed) was forced to exit his appearance in Sunday's contest against the Tigers early with an injury, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Martin entered the game in the top of the eighth inning, tasked with keeping the game tied at 1-1. The right-hander recorded two outs in the frame, giving up a trio of singles in the process, the last of which resulted in a run scored for Detroit. After the final single, Martin appeared to hurt his left leg, and he was ultimately removed from the contest as a result. Caleb Boushley replaced him on the mound, and more information on Martin's status will likely come in the near future.