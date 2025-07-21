Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that Martin (calf) is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Martin strained his left calf during an appearance Sunday versus the Tigers and landed on the 15-day injured list Monday. He will be out until at least mid-August, depriving the Rangers of one of their few reliable relievers. Martin has posted a 2.36 ERA and 36:6 K:BB over 34.1 innings while notching a pair of saves this season.