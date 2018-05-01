Rangers' Chris Martin: Hopes to avoid DL stint
Martin (forearm) played catch Tuesday and is optimistic that he won't require a trip to the disabled list, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Forearm injuries are never something to scoff at, though the team noted that Martin is showing significant improvement. It doesn't sound like he'll be available Tuesday evening, but a return in the next couple days seems feasible.
