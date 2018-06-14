Martin injured his hamstring during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin suffered the injury while running in from the bullpen to join a benches-clearing fracas in the third inning and was retired for the night. "We don't know what his status is at this point," manager Jeff Banister said. The injury left the Rangers down a man in the 'pen for a game that eventually went 11 innings. It's likely Martin would have been on the mound in extra innings instead of Matt Bush, who allowed an inherited runner to score the go-ahead run on his own throwing error.