Martin signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Martin will return to the majors after spending the past two seasons in Japan, where he was able to turn his career around following a pair of disappointing stints with the Rockies and Yankees in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The 31-year-old posted a shiny 1.12 ERA and 91:13 K:BB across 89.1 innings of relief with the Nippon Ham Fighters over the past two years. He'll slot into the Rangers' bullpen, though he may need to prove himself against major-league hitting before earning a higher-leverage role.