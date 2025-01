Martin signed a one-year contract with Texas on Monday.

Martin will join the Rangers after turning in two solid years in Boston. He posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 50:3 K:BB across 44.1 innings a season ago, picking up two saves along the way. Texas doesn't currently have many arms in the bullpen with closer experience, so a veteran like Martin could have a chance to nab a few saves in 2025 depending on how the rest of the offseason unfolds.