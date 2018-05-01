Martin exited Monday's game against the Indians with an undisclosed injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin received a visit from the team trainer following a Jose Ramirez double and left the game immediately after. He gave up four runs on four hits across 0.2 innings before walking off the field. It's unclear if Martin's injury is overly serious, but more news on his status should surface following Monday's game.

