Rangers' Chris Martin: Leaves early Monday
Martin exited Monday's game against the Indians with an undisclosed injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin received a visit from the team trainer following a Jose Ramirez double and left the game immediately after. He gave up four runs on four hits across 0.2 innings before walking off the field. It's unclear if Martin's injury is overly serious, but more news on his status should surface following Monday's game.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws clean inning Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Inks deal with Rangers•
-
Chris Martin: Plans to sign in Japan after release by Yankees on Wednesday•
-
Yankees recall reliever Chris Martin•
-
Yankees activate Chris Martin, option him to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Chris Martin pitches scoreless inning in rehab debut•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...