Rangers' Chris Martin: Likely heading toward DL stint
Martin is expecting a stay on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a hamstring injury Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Martin was hurt on the gate of the bullpen while attempting to join a benches-clearing brawl against the Dodgers. Though a disabled list stint appears to be in the works, the Rangers have refrained from making any sort of move until the right-hander can be further evaluated.
