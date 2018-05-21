Martin struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.

Martin was activated off the disabled list earlier in the day and got some easy work in a low-leverage situation. The 31-year-old right-hander submitted some good work before going down with a forearm injury, so we would expect him to be used in a setup role during games in which the Rangers hold a lead -- something that hasn't happened often in 2018.