Martin struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn his second save in Monday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Shawn Kelley failed to hold a ninth-inning lead, setting the stage for Martin to close out the win in the 11th. This might have been a save opportunity for demoted closer Jose Leclerc, but he pitched three times in the last five game (75 pitches) and was likely unavailable. Martin's had good results of late, striking out eight over six scoreless innings. He's become of one of the trusted late-inning options out of the bullpen for manager Chris Woodward.