Martin earned the save Friday after holding the A's scoreless with two strikeouts over one inning while allowing one walk and a hit.

Martin came into the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead. He gave up a leadoff double to Mark Canha, then walked Ramon Laureano. Luckily, the right-hander posted back-to-back strikeouts before forcing Chris Hermann to ground out and end the game. With Shawn Kelley on the shelf, Martin is expected to share save opportunities with Jose Leclerc, pending any possible trades with the deadline rapidly approaching. Through 38 innings this season, Martin holds a 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 43:4 K:BB with four saves.