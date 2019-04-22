Rangers' Chris Martin: Picks up fourth hold
Martin allowed one hit over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to pick up his fourth hold in Sunday's 11-10 win over Houston.
The Rangers nearly blew a nine-run lead and needed Martin to stanch the bleeding by getting the final two outs of the eighth inning. Martin's been the Rangers' primary eighth-inning setup reliever, and he's one name to keep in your back pocket while Texas closer Jose Leclerc battles control issues.
