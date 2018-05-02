Martin landed on the disabled list due to forearm irritation, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin was removed from Monday's contest with forearm cramps and although he's continued to experience some irritation in the past couple days, the Rangers seem confident that he won't miss an extended period of time. The right-hander will be eligible to come off the DL on May 11 since his placement on the shelf was retroactive to Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Texas recalled Nick Gardewine from the minors.