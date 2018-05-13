Rangers' Chris Martin: Rehab assignment coming up
Martin (forearm) has throw two bullpen sessions this week and is close to beginning a medical rehabilitation assignment, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Martin has been out since April 30 with irritation in the right forearm. Prior to the injury, he had emerged as a primary right-handed setup reliever, having posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP before giving up four runs in two-thirds of an inning during the game in which he suffered the injury.
