Rangers' Chris Martin: Rejoins Rangers
Martin (forearm) was with the Rangers on Friday and could be activated for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin had a pair of scoreless outings while out on rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Frisco. Aside from the game in which he sustained his injury -- four runs, four hits, two-thirds of an inning -- Martin had been a reliable arm out of the bullpen prior to his injury.
