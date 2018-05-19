Martin (forearm) was with the Rangers on Friday and could be activated for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin had a pair of scoreless outings while out on rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Frisco. Aside from the game in which he sustained his injury -- four runs, four hits, two-thirds of an inning -- Martin had been a reliable arm out of the bullpen prior to his injury.

