Rangers' Chris Martin: Responds well to bullpen session
Martin (groin) had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The next step is to have Martin toss live batting practice Thursday. If the right-hander comes out of that without incident, Martin could start a rehabilitation assignment Sunday. He's been out since July 5.
