Martin (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

As expected, Martin only missed the minimum 10 days while on the shelf after suffering a minor knee injury attempting to run on to the field during a benches-clearing brawl earlier this month. He will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener in Minnesota. Through 23 appearances this year, he's logged a 3.92 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with an 18:3 K:BB over 20.2 innings.