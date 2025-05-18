Martin (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.
Martin recently dealt with elbow tightness but imaging came back negative, and the right-hander was considered day-to-day. With closer Luke Jackson (hand) still dealing with an injury, Martin could snag save opportunities in the short term.
