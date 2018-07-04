Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

The Rangers sent Martin packing just Tuesday, but he will return right away as an injury replacement for Tony Barnette (shoulder). Martin has posted a respectable 4.13 ERA in 24 innings with Texas this season, and his FIP is more than a run lower at 3.07. He currently leads the team with 10 holds -- Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc and Jake Diekman all have nine.

