Martin (0-2) took the loss Friday against the Mariners after giving up two runs on two hits in 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Martin served up a go-ahead two-run homer to Cal Raleigh in the eighth inning, allowing the Mariners to score what ultimately became the game-winning runs. Although the veteran right-hander entered spring training as Texas' presumed favorite for saves, he's fallen behind Luke Jackson in the bullpen pecking order to open the campaign and could continue to watch his fantasy stock drop following Friday's showing. Even so, Martin still holds a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB with four holds over eight innings this year, so he should remain in the high-leverage mix going forward.