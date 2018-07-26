Martin (groin) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Martin was able to throw a 20-pitch batting practice session Thursday, which was the final obstacle before heading out on a short rehab stint. The Rangers haven't formally announced how many appearances Martin will require in the minors, but it's expected that he will need multiple outings since he's been on the shelf for three weeks.

