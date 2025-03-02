Martin (illness) is listed as one of the relievers scheduled to pitch for the Rangers in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran right-hander will be making his spring debut after a bout with the flu earlier in camp put him behind schedule compared to the club's other healthy bullpen options. Martin will likely need only a handful of tuneup outings during the Cactus League to prepare himself for the start of the season. He'll be a candidate to factor into the Rangers' unsettled closing picture after he turned in a 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50:3 K:BB in 44.1 innings with Boston in 2024.