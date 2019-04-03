Martin allowed a hit in a scoreless eighth inning to pick up a hold in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

This was the second time Martin entered a game in the eighth inning with Texas holding a lead. It didn't work out well the first time when he allowed three hits and two runs in a slugfest win over the Cubs, but the right-handed reliever preserved the lead Tuesday and got the game into the capable hands of closer Jose Leclerc.