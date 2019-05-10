Rangers' Chris Martin: Temporarily in closing role
Martin will be the Rangers' closer for now with Shawn Kelley on the injured list due to an infection, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Martin and Kelley had been splitting closer duties with Jose Leclerc demoted to a setup role. Martin is expected to get the Rangers' next save chance, but he may not hold the job for long, as manager Chris Woodward said Thursday that Leclerc is close to moving back into a ninth-inning role.
